Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hornbeck Offshore Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 56 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

Shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) opened at 3.41 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $124.35 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $11.76.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The business earned $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.38 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post ($2.87) EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOS. Capital One Financial Corp. reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In other Hornbeck Offshore Services news, CEO Todd M. Hornbeck purchased 61,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $199,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,440.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc provides marine transportation, subsea installation and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction and the United States military customers. The Company focuses on providing marine solutions for the deepwater and ultradeepwater energy industry in domestic and select foreign locations.

