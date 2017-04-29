Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) Receives $12.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

HRZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp in a research report on Friday.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) opened at 11.39 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance Corp has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The stock’s market capitalization is $131.13 million.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance Corp had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.33%. The firm earned $7 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Corp will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Horizon Technology Finance Corp’s dividend payout ratio is -750.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp by 25.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp by 139.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 23,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance Corp

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize investment portfolio’s total return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments.

