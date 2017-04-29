Horizon Global Corp (HZN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Horizon Global Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) opened at 14.09 on Friday. Horizon Global Corp has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. The company’s market cap is $359.80 million.

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $183.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.15 million. Horizon Global Corp had a return on equity of 208.56% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Global Corp will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $23.00 target price on shares of Horizon Global Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Global Corp from a “c” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Global Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Horizon Global Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of Horizon Global Corp in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In related news, CEO A Mark Zeffiro purchased 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $146,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David G. Rice purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $57,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,589 shares in the company, valued at $858,677.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $233,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of a range of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other products serving the automotive aftermarket, retail and original equipment (OE) channels. The Company operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

