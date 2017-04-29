Honda Motor Co (HMC) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Honda Motor Co earned a daily sentiment score of -0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 52 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) opened at 29.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.16. Honda Motor Co has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3,501 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.66 million. Honda Motor Co had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $68.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Honda Motor Co to $35.91 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Honda Motor Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor Co from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/honda-motor-co-hmc-receiving-somewhat-critical-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

Honda Motor Co Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. (Honda) develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products across the world. The Company’s segments include Motorcycle Business, Automobile business, Financial services business, and Power product and other businesses. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class.

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.