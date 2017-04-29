Home Depot Inc (HD) Stake Increased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 14,902.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 161,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) opened at 156.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.53. The firm has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Home Depot had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post $7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Home Depot to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vetr upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.86 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc raised their price objective on Home Depot from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

