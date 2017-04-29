Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Stock Price

Press coverage about HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) has trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HollyFrontier Corp earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of HollyFrontier Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier Corp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier Corp in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) opened at 28.14 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.96 billion. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46.

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. HollyFrontier Corp had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier Corp news, Director Michael Jennings sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

