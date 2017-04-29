Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of €0.25 ($0.27) per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) remained flat at GBX 36.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.50 million. Holders Technology plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 52.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Holders Technology plc (HDT) Declares Dividend of €0.25” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/holders-technology-plc-hdt-declares-dividend-of-0-25.html.

Holders Technology plc Company Profile

Holders Technology plc is the United Kingdom-based company, which supplies specialty laminates and materials for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacture, and operates as a light emitting diode (LED) solutions provider to the lighting and industrial markets. The Company’s lighting divisions operates through, Holders Components, NRGstar and Opteon.

Receive News & Ratings for Holders Technology plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holders Technology plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.