HNI Corp (HNI) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) have been trending somewhat negative recently, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HNI Corp earned a news sentiment score of -0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 58 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

HNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Off Wall Street initiated coverage on HNI Corp in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on HNI Corp in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HNI Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HNI Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) traded down 1.02% on Friday, hitting $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 178,393 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. HNI Corp has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.44.

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business earned $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.07 million. HNI Corp had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HNI Corp will post $2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 31,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,444,080.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley A. Askren sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $142,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,546,706.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,921. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About HNI Corp

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company’s office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage and tables. The Company’s segments include office furniture and hearth products. The office furniture segment manufactures and markets a line of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products.

