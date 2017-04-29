Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hilton Worldwide Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) traded down 2.11% on Friday, hitting $58.97. 3,223,001 shares of the stock traded hands. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $61.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings will post $1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

About Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

