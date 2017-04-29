Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 1,529 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) traded up 1.17% during trading on Friday, hitting $106.70. 6,848,413 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $201.99 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.39. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $97.53 and a 52-week high of $119.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $33.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.05 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Chevron’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post $4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Vetr upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.27 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

In other Chevron news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total value of $5,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

