Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) announced a dividend on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Highland Gold Mining’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Highland Gold Mining (LON:HGM) opened at 144.50 on Friday. Highland Gold Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 81.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 195.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 471.50 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/highland-gold-mining-ltd-hgm-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-20th-updated.html.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.94) target price on shares of Highland Gold Mining in a research note on Friday.

About Highland Gold Mining

Highland Gold Mining Limited is engaged in establishing a portfolio of gold mining operations within the Russian Federation. The Company operates in four segments: gold production, polymetallic concentrate production, development and exploration, and other. The gold production segment comprises two segments, namely Mnogovershinnoye (MNV) and Belaya Gora (BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Gold Mining Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Gold Mining Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.