Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 313,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,093,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 270,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,133,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 115.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average is $105.63. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company earned $14.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI raised Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

