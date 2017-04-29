Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm earned $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 322,733 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $7,306,675.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher P. Hsu sold 31,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $738,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at $738,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500,214 shares of company stock worth $33,569,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 31,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 146,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.0% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) traded down 0.33% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. 16,281,369 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 3.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

