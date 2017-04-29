Herman Miller (MLHR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News headlines about Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Herman Miller earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 96 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

MLHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Herman Miller from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cann lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) opened at 33.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business earned $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.50 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herman Miller will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

In other Herman Miller news, insider Andrew J. Lock sold 908 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $28,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald D. Goeman sold 4,111 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $129,126.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,780.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,282 shares of company stock valued at $712,668. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

