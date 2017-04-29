Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.46% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 88,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $3,822,000. Sunnymeath Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 60.9% in the third quarter. Sunnymeath Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,067.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) opened at 15.05 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business earned $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.86 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

In other news, CEO Joseph Chalhoub sold 4,273 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $64,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory Ray sold 20,107 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $314,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,516 shares of company stock worth $2,533,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc provides full-service parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, vacuum truck services and antifreeze recycling. The Company owns and operates a used oil re-refinery. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Services and Oil Business.

