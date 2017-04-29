UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,778 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Helmerich & Payne worth $22,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,740,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,677,000 after buying an additional 850,576 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,134,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,343,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $9,518,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 50.3% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) traded down 1.48% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.64. 2,705,909 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $85.78. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.58 billion.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.83 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post ($1.27) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -274.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Petrie bought 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.17 per share, with a total value of $133,668.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,520.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

