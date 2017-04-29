Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $59.30, but opened at $61.55. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $61.88, with a volume of 1,267,768 shares trading hands.
The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The business earned $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.83 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -274.51%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.
In related news, Director Thomas A. Petrie acquired 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.17 per share, for a total transaction of $133,668.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,583 shares in the company, valued at $576,520.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 244.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.
The company’s market cap is $6.58 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54.
About Helmerich & Payne
Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.
