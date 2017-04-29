Heico Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (HEI)

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – Jefferies Group issued their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Heico Corp in a report released on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Heico Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Heico Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Heico Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on Heico Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Heico Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) opened at 71.07 on Thursday. Heico Corp has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business earned $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.29 million. Heico Corp had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Heico Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $10,246,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heico Corp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 435,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Heico Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,651,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heico Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, Turner Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Heico Corp

HEICO Corporation manufactures Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.

