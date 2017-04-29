Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,724 shares, a growth of 0.1% from the March 15th total of 952,983 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,649 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIIQ. TheStreet lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, First Analysis assumed coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) opened at 16.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $134.60 million, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company earned $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, HealthPocket and Consumer Division CEO Bruce Telkamp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,636.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 5,000 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,805.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,066,810 shares of company stock worth $40,546,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,383,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 1,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc is a developer, distributor and virtual administrator of individual and family health insurance plans and supplemental products. The Company sells individual and family insurance plans (IFP) that include short-term medical (STM) insurance plans and hospital indemnity plans.

