HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Avondale Partners upgraded shares of HCA Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of HCA Holdings to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Holdings from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) traded up 0.92% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,807 shares. HCA Holdings has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $91.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.71.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The firm earned $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. HCA Holdings had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Holdings will post $7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Holdings news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $8,238,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,621,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jana Joustra Davis sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $651,918.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,500.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,544 shares of company stock worth $22,930,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Holdings by 527.5% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Holdings by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of HCA Holdings by 7.7% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,645,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,471,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of HCA Holdings by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 314,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 76,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Holdings by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,807,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/hca-holdings-inc-hca-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About HCA Holdings

HCA Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.