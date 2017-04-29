HCA Holdings (HCA) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -0.11

News headlines about HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) have trended somewhat negative this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HCA Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of -0.11 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 89 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised shares of HCA Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of HCA Holdings to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) opened at 84.21 on Friday. HCA Holdings has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.27.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. HCA Holdings had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Holdings will post $7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $8,238,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,621,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,544 shares of company stock worth $22,930,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

HCA Holdings Company Profile

HCA Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

