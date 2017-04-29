Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for HB Fuller Co Raised by KeyCorp (FUL)

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HB Fuller in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc set a $55.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) opened at 52.83 on Friday. HB Fuller has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $503.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in HB Fuller by 2.8% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in HB Fuller by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in HB Fuller by 4.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in HB Fuller by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HB Fuller during the first quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paula M. Cooney sold 843 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $42,596.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,417.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 4,144 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $206,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,132 shares of company stock worth $1,705,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company is a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products. The Company’s segments include Americas Adhesives, Europe, India, Middle East and Africa (EIMEA), Asia Pacific, Construction Products and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific operating segments produce and supply industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including durable assembly, nonwoven and hygiene, and textile.

