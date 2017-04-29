Hastings Group Hldg PLC (HSTG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.60 on May 31st

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Hastings Group Hldg PLC’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) opened at 302.30 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.99 billion. Hastings Group Hldg PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 162.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 314.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 236.92.

HSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($2.99) price objective on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hastings Group Hldg PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.67 ($3.24).

In other Hastings Group Hldg PLC news, insider Richard Mark Brewster sold 9,000,001 shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.17), for a total value of £22,320,002.48 ($28,534,904.73).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hastings Group Hldg PLC (HSTG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.60 on May 31st” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/hastings-group-hldg-plc-hstg-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-6-60-on-may-31st.html.

About Hastings Group Hldg PLC

Hastings Group Holdings plc, formerly Hastings Group Holdings Limited, is a holding company. The Company provides general insurance. Its segments include Underwriting, Retail and Corporate. The Underwriting segment includes underwriting business based in Gibraltar. The Underwriting segment includes its subsidiaries, Advantage Insurance Company Limited (AICL), which is engaged in underwriting general insurance, primarily private car insurance in the United Kingdom, and Conquest House Limited, which owns property utilized by the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Hldg PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group Hldg PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.