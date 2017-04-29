UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $21.855 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.23% of Hasbro worth $21,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $4,719,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,455,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,215,000 after buying an additional 235,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) traded down 1.40% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.11. 1,475,383 shares of the company were exchanged. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $104.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $849.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.27 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post $4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $21.855 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/hasbro-inc-has-shares-bought-by-ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-updated.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hasbro from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.