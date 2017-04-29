Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) traded down 2.10% during trading on Friday, reaching $56.81. 2,655,243 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/harley-davidson-inc-hog-set-to-announce-earnings-on-tuesday-updated.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.12.

In other news, Director Donald A. James sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joanne M. Bischmann sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $51,927.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,960 shares of company stock worth $5,912,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Cpcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.