Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL) Price Target at $1,323.08

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,323.08 ($16.91).

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown PLC to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.42) to GBX 1,295 ($16.56) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,320 ($16.88) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,345 ($17.20) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,176 ($15.03) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) traded down 1.99% during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1378.00. The company had a trading volume of 981,267 shares. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,056.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,421.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,327.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,275.26. The stock’s market cap is GBX 6.51 billion.

About Hargreaves Lansdown PLC

Hargreaves Lansdown plc offers a direct to investor investment service. The Company provides execution only, advisory services and third-party investments for individuals and corporates. Its segments are the Vantage division, the Discretionary/Managed division and the Third Party/Other Services division.

