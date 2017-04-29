Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (HQCL) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) has been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR earned a media sentiment score of -0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

HQCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th.

Shares of Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) opened at 6.935 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $576.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.786 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.36. Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $565.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR will post $0.18 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/hanwha-q-cells-co-ltd-adr-hqcl-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-18-updated.html.

Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR Company Profile

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., formerly Hanwha SolarOne Co, Ltd., is a global solar energy company engaged in the manufacturing of solar modules, and the development and management of downstream solar farms. It manufactures a range of photo voltaic (PV) cells and PV modules at its manufacturing facilities in China and Malaysia using manufacturing process technologies, including those developed at its research and development facilities in Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.