Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $424,000 Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Intel by 6.4% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Intel by 23.8% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 36.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.03. Intel also saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,805 call options on the company. This is an increase of 331% compared to the average volume of 1,809 call options.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post $2.80 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $2,541,176.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,333,494.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $25,520.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,157.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,461 shares of company stock worth $6,866,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

