Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Hanmi Financial Corp posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hanmi Financial Corp.

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Hanmi Financial Corp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, FBR & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial Corp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) traded down 2.23% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.45. 147,599 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.98. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corp Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank conducting general business banking, with its primary market encompassing the Korean-American community, as well as other ethnic communities across California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

