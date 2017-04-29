Halyard Health (HYH) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.56

News coverage about Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) has been trending very positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Halyard Health earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Halyard Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Halyard Health from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halyard Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered Halyard Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halyard Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Halyard Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) opened at 39.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.87. Halyard Health has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm earned $410 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.72 million. Halyard Health had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halyard Health will post $1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Halyard Health

Halyard Health, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP). The Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of product offerings focused on pain management, respiratory and digestive health. The S&IP segment provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare-associated infections.

