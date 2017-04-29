Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.27). Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 405.28%. The firm earned $39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,518,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 165,980 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $20,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) traded up 2.56% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.81. 643,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $1.64 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oncology therapies. The Company operates in research, development and commercialization of human enzymes and other drug candidates. The Company’s segment also includes research and development activities and product sales of Hylenex recombinant.

