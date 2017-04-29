HALMA (NASDAQ:HLMAF) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given HALMA an industry rank of 77 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HALMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/halma-hlmaf-receives-average-rating-of-strong-buy-from-analysts.html.

HALMA (NASDAQ:HLMAF) remained flat at $13.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. HALMA has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 36.67.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HALMA (HLMAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HALMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HALMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.