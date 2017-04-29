Halliburton Company (HAL) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.23

Media stories about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Halliburton Company earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the oilfield services company an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) traded down 1.12% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,352,408 shares. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The stock’s market capitalization is $39.78 billion.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm earned $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Halliburton Company had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company lowered their price objective on Halliburton Company from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on Halliburton Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price objective on Halliburton Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on Halliburton Company from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.34.

In other Halliburton Company news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.11 per share, for a total transaction of $307,822.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,055.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $38,209.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,449.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

