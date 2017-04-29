Halfords Group plc (HFD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 359.17 ($4.59).

Several brokerages have issued reports on HFD. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Halfords Group plc to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 310 ($3.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Halfords Group plc in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Halfords Group plc from GBX 315 ($4.03) to GBX 350 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.31) price objective on shares of Halfords Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Halfords Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) traded down 0.32% on Monday, hitting GBX 373.80. 599,654 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 358.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 351.94. The stock’s market cap is GBX 730.03 million. Halfords Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 299.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 452.28.

Halfords Group plc Company Profile

Halfords Group plc is a retailer of automotive and cycling products. The Company is also an independent operator in auto repair. It operates in two segments: Halfords Retail, which operates in both the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, and Halfords Autocentres, which operates in the United Kingdom.

