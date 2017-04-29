Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) traded down 0.43% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.88. 212,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.38 and a beta of 0.92. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Haemonetics had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company earned $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,732,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 671,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after buying an additional 44,912 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation (Haemonetics) is a healthcare company. The Company provides various products to customers involved in the processing, handling and analysis of blood. The Company’s segments include Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma and All Other. Haemonetics provides plasma collection systems and software, which enable plasma fractionators to make pharmaceuticals.

