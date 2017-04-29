H2O INNOVATION INC (HEOFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

H2O INNOVATION INC (NASDAQ:HEOFF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $1.72 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given H2O INNOVATION INC an industry rank of 183 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H2O INNOVATION INC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

H2O INNOVATION INC (NASDAQ:HEOFF) remained flat at $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $48.17 million. H2O INNOVATION INC has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

H2O INNOVATION INC (NASDAQ:HEOFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business earned $14.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.23 million.

