GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.15). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- posted earnings of ($1.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.20) to ($4.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.58. The business earned $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 702.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $147.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $208.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $135.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) traded down 0.58% on Monday, hitting $117.07. 170,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $2.95 billion. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $137.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 58.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 685.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 213.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.50 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/gw-pharmaceuticals-plc-gwph-expected-to-post-earnings-of-1-50-per-share-updated.html.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics from its cannabinoid product platform in a range of disease areas. The Company’s lead cannabinoid product candidate is Epidiolex, which is a liquid formulation of pure plant-derived cannabidiol (CBD).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.