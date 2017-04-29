Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Receives $70.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWRE. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Priscilla Hung sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $51,454.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,861 shares of company stock valued at $4,584,504 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 14.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) traded down 0.37% on Tuesday, reaching $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,147 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 389.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post $0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/guidewire-software-inc-gwre-receives-70-00-average-target-price-from-analysts.html.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.