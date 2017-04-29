Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Receives $70.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GWRE. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Priscilla Hung sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $51,454.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,861 shares of company stock valued at $4,584,504 over the last three months.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 14.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) traded down 0.37% on Tuesday, reaching $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,147 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 389.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $64.00.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post $0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.
