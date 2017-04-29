Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $295,000 in Luxottica Group SpA (LUX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Luxottica Group SpA (NYSE:LUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Luxottica Group SpA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luxottica Group SpA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Luxottica Group SpA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Luxottica Group SpA by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luxottica Group SpA by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxottica Group SpA (NYSE:LUX) opened at 57.80 on Friday. Luxottica Group SpA has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxottica Group SpA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luxottica Group SpA in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Luxottica Group SpA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Luxottica Group SpA in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Luxottica Group SpA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Luxottica Group SpA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Luxottica Group SpA Company Profile

Luxottica Group S.p.A. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of fashion, luxury, sport and performance eyewear. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing and wholesale distribution, and retail distribution. Through its manufacturing and wholesale distribution operations, the Company is engaged in design, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and marketing of brands and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses, as well as of performance optics products.

