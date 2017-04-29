Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $285,000 in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Healthequity by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Healthequity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Healthequity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 0.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) opened at 45.52 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.45 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business earned $46.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $70,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,765 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

