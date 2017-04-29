Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $313,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 404.8% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) opened at 189.40 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $190.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.85 and its 200-day moving average is $157.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASUR) is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries hold concessions to operate, maintain and develop approximately nine airports in the southeast region of Mexico, as well as over 10 airports in Colombia. The Company operates through segments, including Cancun airport and subsidiaries (Cancun), the Villahermosa Airport (Villahermosa), the Merida airport (Merida) and Services.

