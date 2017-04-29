Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,207 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HT. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 203,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 78.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) traded down 3.51% during trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 552,652 shares. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company earned $108 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.68 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 43 limited and full service properties with a total of 6,344 rooms and interests in 12 limited and full service properties owned through joint venture investments with a total of 2,456 rooms.

