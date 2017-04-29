Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,466 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 54,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,721,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,226,000 after buying an additional 200,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 239,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 523,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) traded down 4.12% on Friday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 304,206 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company earned $679.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.30 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post $2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.76%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/guggenheim-capital-llc-has-1-154-million-position-in-applied-industrial-technologies-ait-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Todd A. Barlett sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $242,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,739. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director L Thomas Hiltz sold 3,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $199,536.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,673.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,247 shares of company stock valued at $564,867. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.