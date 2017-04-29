Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.147 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,878 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 9.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) traded down 1.21% during trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 709,140 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.76. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm earned $194.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.04.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 100,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $3,834,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 29,595 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,357.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,051 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,960 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The Company operates through two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate (Office Segment), and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate (Multifamily Segment).

