GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.29, but opened at $42.92. GrubHub shares last traded at $43.34, with a volume of 4,611,230 shares trading hands.

The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business earned $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRUB. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised their target price on shares of GrubHub from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 5,812 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $221,262.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,432.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,756 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $73,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,847.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,130 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 95.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 106,971 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter valued at $493,000. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter valued at $4,854,000. Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 5.1% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 551,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after buying an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter valued at $367,000.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

