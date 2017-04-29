Gravity Co., LTD. (GRVY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gravity Co., LTD. earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) opened at 18.16 on Friday. Gravity Co., LTD. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $63.09 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01.

Gravity Co., LTD. Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. is a developer, distributor and publisher of online games in Japan and Taiwan. The Company’s segments include online games, mobile games and other. Its principal product includes Ragnarok Online, which is a multiplayer online role playing game. It categorizes products into over three categories, such as online games; mobile games and applications, and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

