Granite Real Estate (GRP.U) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U) (TSE:GRT.UN) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Real Estate’s earnings. Granite Real Estate reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Real Estate will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Granite Real Estate.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

