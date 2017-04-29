Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,116,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,853,000 after buying an additional 305,134 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,123,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,548,237,000 after buying an additional 157,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,943,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,210,000 after buying an additional 446,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,872,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $632,683,000 after buying an additional 805,448 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) opened at 118.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average is $109.49. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $96.89 and a 12 month high of $119.61.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/gradient-investments-llc-raises-position-in-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Technologies from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

In other United Technologies news, VP Akhil Johri sold 2,209 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $246,104.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdonough sold 300 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $33,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,974.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,497 shares of company stock worth $4,982,862. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.