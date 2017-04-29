Graco Inc. (GGG) Receives $89.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Graco from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wunderlich cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Elena Polyakova sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total value of $43,200.00. Also, VP David M. Lowe sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at $13,985,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,141 shares of company stock worth $6,079,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Graco by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,615,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Graco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Graco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Graco by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 719,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after buying an additional 52,138 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) traded down 0.38% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.85. 582,064 shares of the stock traded hands. Graco has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $108.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 151.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The business earned $340.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.62 million. Graco had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco will post $3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.82%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Graco Inc. (GGG) Receives $89.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/graco-inc-ggg-receives-89-00-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.