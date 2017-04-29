Graco Inc. (GGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report sales of $357.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $352 million and the highest is $364.2 million. Graco reported sales of $348.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $357.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Graco had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm earned $340.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graco from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wunderlich downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Graco news, VP David M. Lowe sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,985,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena Polyakova sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total value of $43,200.00. Insiders sold 521,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,079,043 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Graco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 13.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Graco by 425.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 5.4% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) opened at 107.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66. Graco has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 151.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Graco’s payout ratio is 202.82%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

